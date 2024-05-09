The Dallas Cowboys' front office had an answer for Dak Prescott after the quarterback revealed he is ready to leave the team.

The Dallas Cowboys won’t give Dak Prescott a contract extension in a wild turn of events. The quarterback had an MVP caliber regular season and, when a big deal seemed imminent, the Green Bay Packers appeared in the playoffs to crush all championship hopes.

In fact, that unexpected loss in the Wild Card round also put everything on hold for other big names like CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and head coach Mike McCarthy.

However, despite not having total confidence in Prescott with a new contract, executive vice president Stephen Jones assured that Dak can still lead them to win a Super Bowl. That’s a lot of mixed signals in the NFL.

“Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship. He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship.”

Jerry Jones hasn’t made big splashes in free agency for Cowboys (Getty Images)

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

As we’ve already mentioned, entering the final year of his contract, Dak Prescott won’t get an extension in the near future from Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

A few weeks ago, Ian Rapoport confirmed this information. “The Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, ‘We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.’ No indication a deal is coming.”

In fact, in a previous statement from Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ front office blamed Dak Prescott and other stars for the lack of signings in free agency.

“We spend max, max money year in and year out. All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys. It doesn’t mean it happens overnight. But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak and Micah and CeeDee, then you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl in 2024?

Even with no contract extension for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, Stephen Jones believes the Dallas Cowboys are really close of winning the Super Bowl.

“It just so happens that sometimes, you know, that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way. And we’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason. But, you know, we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And, you know, we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just gotta get the job done.”