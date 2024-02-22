The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most important sports franchises in the world, but haven’t won a Super Bowl in 28 years. Last season, they had a great shot with Dak Prescott as an MVP candidate. However, all ended in failure after a shocking 48-32 loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Jerry Jones is ready to go all-in trying to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy. Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb should receive big contract extensions while Mike McCarthy will get a last chance as head coach.

Although the results on the field are not coming, the Dallas Cowboys are thriving financially as the most valuable franchise of the NFL. Furthermore, they lead the overall ranking over teams such as the Golden State Warriors, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Lakers.

What are the most valuable sports franchises in the world?

According to a report from Sportico, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the world at $9.2 billion. That means there was a 20% increase from last year for Jerry Jones.

Meanwhile, the second place is for the Golden State Warriors with a total value of $8.2 billion. It’s important to remember that, in 2010, the team was sold for $450 million. The effect of Stephen Curry has been massive.

The Top 10 of the list is completed by the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets.