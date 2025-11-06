Dallas Cowboys, NFL release statement on the passing of DE Marshawn Kneeland

The Dallas Cowboys community is in mourning following the unexpected death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland this morning. The team released a statement confirming the tragedy on Thursday, giving a heartfelt message to express its deep sorrow and condolences.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the Cowboys’ statement read.

Marshawn Kneeland was just 24 years old and was in the second year of his NFL career. He was already getting starts on the team and was becoming a very important player for the Cowboys.

The NFL’s statement

The NFL also released a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

Just last Monday, Marshawn Kneeland scored a touchdown after a blocked punt. He was blossoming into a star with untapped potential. More than the player, reactions around the news talk about how good a man and teammate Kneeland was.

Kneeland was a physical presence

Standing at 6-foot-3 and a whopping 268 lbs, Kneeland was huge and explosive at the same time. He was a second round pick. Kneeland also had one sack already this year.

For a guy with his frame, the fact that he recorded a 4.75-second 40-yard dash is impressive. He was very athletic and had all the physical tools to become a star. Gone way too soon, the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL will miss him.