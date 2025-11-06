Video: The blocked punt for a TD Marshawn Kneeland scored vs Cardinals in last Cowboys game

Trending topics:
Marshawn Kneeland played a key role in a crucial play during the latest game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

By Matías Persuh

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41.
© Michael Hickey/Getty ImagesMarshawn Kneeland #DL41.

The tragic news of Marshawn Kneeland’s passing has shaken the NFL community. The former Western Michigan player was at AT&T Stadium this past Monday and played a key role in a significant play for his Dallas Cowboys in the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

With just four minutes left in the second quarter of the game in which Dak Prescott’s team ultimately fell to the Cardinals, the defensive end made an exceptional block on a rival’s kick, setting up a touchdown for his team.

Through seven games played, including three starts, Kneeland had contributed 12 total tackles and registered 1.0 sack. His participation provided key rotational support on the defensive line, and he recently made a high-impact special teams play.

His arrival in the NFL

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland emerged from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as a highly regarded defensive prospect after a five-year career at Western Michigan University.

Kneeland put together an impressive collegiate stat sheet, finishing his tenure with 149 total tackles and 12.5 sacks, earning Second-team All-MAC honors in his final season.

Dallas Cowboys release statement on the passing of DE Marshawn Kneeland

His high-motor play and outstanding physical testing at the NFL Combine—especially his short-area burst—convinced the Dallas Cowboys to invest a second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, viewing him as an immediate-impact edge presence for their defensive front.

Matías Persuh
