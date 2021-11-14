Dallas Cowboys play against Atlanta Falcons for a game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). A bad day equals a victory. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Cowboys are stronger than ever with six wins and just two losses, but the most recent game was a 16-30 loss to the Denver Broncos at home that ended a six-week winning streak. After this game the Cowboys travel to Kansas City to play against the Chiefs.

Atlanta Falcons are in 3rd spot of the NFC South Division with 4-4, they want to play in the playoffs, the last four games were good for the Falcons with three wins and one loss. The most recent victory was on the road against the Saints 27-25.

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys lost the first game of the season to Tom Brady in Tampa 29-31 but after that loss they defeated six teams: Chargers, Eagles, Panthers, Giants, Patriots, and Vikings. The victory against the Patriots on the road was the only difficult one of the winning streak finishing 35-29 in OT. Dak Prescott had a bad day against the Broncos after a three-week absence due to a calf injury. But the offensive line of the Cowboys is still good, they are scoring an average of 30.1 points per game, the defense allows only 24 points.

Atlanta Falcons are looking for a way to reach the playoffs and the team appears to be on the right track with three recent victories. Things began to look up after the Falcons opened the regular season with three losses and one win. Atlanta Falcons are scoring an average of 21.9 points per game, it is a poor offense but one that has been more effective in the last four games with an average of 24.25 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are points to win this game with -9 to cover and -400 moneyline in FanDuel, they play better at home with a positive 3-1 record. Atlanta Falcons are underdogs with +9 ATS and +355 moneyline. The totals are offered at 54.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Dallas Cowboys -9.



FanDuel Dallas Cowboys -9 / -400 Totals 54.5 Atlanta Falcons +9 / +355

* Odds via FanDuel