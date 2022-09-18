Dallas Cowboys play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team is still a favorite to make the playoffs but so far the team has shown weakness. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys lost the first game of the season, again, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-19 as it seems the Cowboys' offensive line is fragile against a big favorite. Although there is still a lot to play for, the team must improve the offense to win games.

The Cincinnati Bengals also lost their first game of the 2022 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, that game ending in overtime 20-23. It was a difficult loss to assimilate knowing that the Steelers have a new quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) September 19

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM September 19

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are underdogs at home with +7 Ats and a 3.75 moneyline that will pay $375 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense line but the visitors got a deadly quarterback. Cincinnati Bengals are favorites with -7 spread and 1.28 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Cowboys +7.

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys +7 / 3.75 Totals 41.5 Cincinnati Bengals -7 / 1.28

* Odds via BetMGM

