Dallas Cowboys play against Denver Broncos for a game in the Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021 NFL season in the US

Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos meet in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium on November 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). QB1 is back on track. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Home team Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a near perfect winning streak after winning in Week 8 against Minnesota Vikings 20-16 with a backup quarterback. They are dominating the NFC East Division with high chances of reaching the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos finally emerged from the losing streak of four consecutive weeks with a victory against Washington Football Team at home. They were struggling since Week 4 when they lost the first game of four to the Baltimore Ravens 7-23 at home.

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Storylines

Dallas Cowboys won last week without Dak Prescott, the team defeated Vikings on the road 20-16 using Cooper Rush QB2. He threw in that game 24/40 passes for 60%, 325 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception, 92.2 overall rate and 8.13 yards per attempt. Thanks to that victory, the Cowboys have six wins and one loss in the 2021 NFL season. The Cowboys offensive line is scoring an average of 32.1 points per game as third best and the defense is allowing only 23.1 points.

Denver Broncos had a flash of victories in the first three weeks of the season with wins against Giants 27-13, Jaguars 23-13 and Jets 26-0. But after that sign of good form the team lost four consecutive weeks. Their last game was a 17-10 win against WFT, but that game was mediocre for them. The Broncos are scoring an average of 19.6 points per game, the defense allows 17.1 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 9 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites at home with -10 points to cover and -450 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a powerful offense to sweep the visitors. Denver Broncos are underdogs with +10 ATS and +400 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 49.



FanDuel Dallas Cowboys -10 / -450 Totals 49 Denver Broncos +10 / +400

* Odds via FanDuel