Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Wild Card round for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The home team hasn't performed well in the postseason. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Cowboys won everything they needed during the 2021-22 NFL regular season to make the playoffs, they slowly became a favorite to play in the postseason, and here are the Cowboys ready to win the first game of four to reach the Super Bowl.

The 49ers played well for most weeks of the regular season, closing out the regular season with a 10-7-0 overall record and four winning streaks. The last two games of the regular season were wins for the 49ers against the Rams and Texans.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Date

Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play for the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The visitors offensive line is good scoring an average of 21.5 points per game, but the home team has the number one offense of the season with 31.2 points per game.

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:40 PM

CT: 3:40 PM

MT: 2:40 PM

PT: 1:40 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers at the 2022 NFL Playoffs

This game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, January 16, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the us are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass

