Dallas Cowboys play against Washington Commanders today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 4 in your country today

Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington today, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). After a bad start the home team is ready to continue winning games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cowboys lost during Week 1 against the Buccaneers for the second year in a row, but this time the team decided to quickly forget about it and during Week 2 and 3 they won two straight games. The most recent victory for the Cowboys was against the New York Giants on the road 23-16.

The Commanders have a losing record after just three weeks into the 2022 season, a win in Week 2 and a recent two-week losing streak against the Lions and Eagles. After this game the Commanders return home to play against the Titans.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Kick-Off Time

Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 3

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Cowboys are favorites at home with -3 spread and 1.60 moneyline that will pay $160 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record. Washington Commanders are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: Dallas Cowboys -3

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Dallas Cowboys -3 / 1.60 Totals 41.5 Washington Commanders +3 / 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).