Big quarterbacks and other legendary players never won a super bowl, it's sad but that was the life of some big names in the NFL. Check here who they are.

The Super Bowl is a title that very few have had the joy of winning, one of them is Tom Brady who currently holds the record for playing with the most Super Bowl rings in the history of the National Football League. But other big names could never win the prized ring despite having incredible careers in the NFL.

Life is unfair but a well-known quarterback like Dan Marino never won a Super Bowl, but he tried multiple times making the playoffs in 10 seasons. The Dolphins was Marino's team throughout his NFL career.

Another name, an NFL legend who never won a Super Bowl but did set a large number of records was Randy Moss. Although Moss played a couple of seasons with Tom Brady at that time the Patriots did not win Super Bowl titles.

The list of famous NFL players who have never won a Super Bowl

Apart from Dan Marino, and Randy Moss, there is a long list of famous names that do not have Super Bowl rings, but this list is longer since it is focused on those who are believed to be the best in their positions and never won a big title:

1. Dan Marino

2. Adrian Peterson

3. Randy Moss

4. Tony Gonzalez

5. Julius Peppers

6. Brian Urlacher

7. Roland Bailey

8. Brian Dawkins

9. Bo Jackson

10. Barry Sanders

11. Jim Kelly

12. Antonio Gates

13. Calvin Johnson

Most of these players were great during their careers and thanks to them franchises made it to the playoffs but one player alone cannot win a Super Bowl. Some of those players tried to change teams to see if they could win a Super Bowl ring but they never did.

