Dan Quinn provides two-word update on Jayden Daniels ahead of TNF vs Packers

The Washington Commanders’ debut this NFL season was more than promising, following a solid home win over the Giants. Things are about to get even more interesting for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn, as they’ll travel to Wisconsin next Thursday to face the Green Bay Packers at the always-challenging Lambeau Field.

There’s been a lot of talk about the quarterback’s health following his season opener, specifically concerning his right wrist. The issue raised alarms both inside and outside the organization regarding his potential absence this Thursday in Green Bay.

Nonetheless, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero via his X account (formerly Twitter), head coach Dan Quinn stated he has “zero concerns” regarding the situation.

“Commanders coach Dan Quinn says he has “zero concerns” about Jayden Daniels’ right wrist, which popped up on the estimated injury report Monday. Daniels was listed as a full participant and is expected to start Thursday night vs. the #Packers,” he reported via @TomPelissero.

Head coach Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels.

This game will feature an intriguing matchup between Daniels and the Packers’ recent addition, Micah Parsons.

Clash of contenders

A pair of NFC contenders will clash in a must-watch matchup to kick off Week 2, as the Washington Commanders travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are riding high after impressive Week 1 victories. The Commanders, led by rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels, are coming off a dominant defensive performance against the New York Giants. The Packers, meanwhile, showcased an explosive offense behind quarterback Jordan Love in their win over the Detroit Lions.

While both teams enter the contest with a 1-0 record, the Packers’ offensive line is facing several key injuries, which could be a major factor in the primetime showdown.

