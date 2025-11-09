Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today for Commanders vs Lions in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

Although last season was among the best in recent memory for the Washington Commanders in terms of performance, they are currently struggling to regain their form. The team faces a crucial matchup against the Detroit Lions without its starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

As per the latest injury report from the Washington Commanders’ official website, Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for the game against the Lions. He is suffering from an elbow injury sustained during a collision in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels has participated in only six games this season for various reasons. For instance, in Week 8, he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and in Week 4, he missed the game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.

Given the circumstances, Daniels hasn’t been the decisive factor he was for the team last season. The lack of consistency and the array of issues he has faced this regular season are key reasons he hasn’t delivered at an elite level for the Commanders.

Daniels’ struggles this season

Analyzing the regular season statistics for Daniels, his basic passing metrics do not immediately signify any major issues. However, a deeper dive into the advanced stats reveals a concerning pattern emerging in his performance.

In comparison to last season, Daniels has already fumbled the ball 10 times during pass attempts, reaching half the total number of fumbles he had in all 17 games last season, despite having only played 6 games this year. Similarly, he has thrown the ball away 8 times this season, compared to 15 times in the entire previous season, indicating a troubling trend in his passing precision.

Uncertain player statuses ahead of Lions clash

As the Commanders prepare to face the formidable Detroit Lions, caution takes precedence, with several players listed as uncertain regarding their availability for today’s game. Out of these, only three players are officially designated as questionable.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, along with safeties Quan Martin and Tyler Owens, have yet to have their participation confirmed against the Lions, who themselves will be missing six players, including Myles Frazier, who is sidelined with a knee injury.



