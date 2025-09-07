Russell Wilson makes $10.5M at Giants: How much is Daniel Jones earning with Colts?

Russell Wilson moved on from his one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers to embark on a new one-season experience with the New York Giants, taking over the role left by quarterback Daniel Jones, the current star who joined the Indianapolis Colts for the 2025 NFL season.
A player with Wilson’s experience, along with his potential offensive contribution, makes him a valuable asset for any NFL franchise. In this context, his annual salary serves as a benchmark for other players like Jones, who also changed teams during the offseason.
Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with the Giants, a figure that doesn’t compare to the four-year, $160 million contract extension Jones signed in 2023 with New York. However, the 28-year-old quarterback was released at the end of 2024 and now has a new agreement with the Colts.
How much does Jones earn compared to Wilson?
Jones has a contract that is $4 million higher than Wilson’s deal with the Giants. The Colts quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $14 million, according to USA Today Sports. The deal includes $13.15 million in guaranteed money and potential performance incentives, totaling a 2025 salary cap hit of $14.5 million.
Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts
In addition, Jones has incentives. For every game he plays, the Colts quarterback will earn an additional $50,000, totaling $850,000 over 17 regular-season games. There are also incentives for wins and if the Colts reach the playoffs with Jones participating in a certain percentage of plays.
see also
Tua Tagovailoa’s terrible performance sparks memes and reactions as Daniel Jones, Colts outplay Dolphins
The common ground for Wilson and Jones
While there is a difference in their contracts, both Jones and Wilson share a common goal: the need to excel within their franchises this season. The careers of both quarterbacks are at a crucial point for their future, and the possibility of going deep into the playoffs appears to be a more compelling objective than any amount of money.