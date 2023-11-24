DaRon Bland sets one of the most impressive records in NFL history with Dallas Cowboys

DaRon Bland became the first player in NFL history to have five pick-6s in a season. It all happened during the fourth quarter in a 45-10 win against the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day.

With 4:50 remaining, Bland read perfectly Sam Howell’s pass and took it 63 yards for a touchdown. Before that play, the cornerback shared the record with Ken Houston, Jim Kearney and Eric Allen.

After the game, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, acknowledged it was one of the greatest feats he has ever seen. For example the defensive player has scored the same amount of touchdowns as all of the wide receivers for the New England Patriots.

“I’ve never seen a group of young older man coaches more excited any more excited to be a part of something like that record 26 had. The genuine love and cheer I saw. Congratulating and enjoying it with him.”

Who has scored the most touchdowns in the NFL this season?

Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 9 receiving touchdowns followed by Courtland Sutton (8), Jordan Addison (7), Keenan Allen (7), Stefon Diggs (7), Romeo Doubs (7) and Mike Evans (7).

However, those five defensive touchdowns by DaRon Bland are the same number as the ones scored on offense by players such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle.

Will the Dallas Cowboys be in the playoffs?

After Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys hold the No.5 spot in the NFC thanks to an 8-3 record. They’re currently the best Wild Card team in the conference and remain behind the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) in the race for the NFC East and home field advantage.

What is the remaining schedule of the Dallas Cowboys?

This is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys: Seattle, Eagles, @Buffalo, @Miami, Detroit and Washington. That final stretch of the season is brutal facing five teams which probably are going to make the playoffs. Jerry Jones knows it’s a defining moment for his players and coaches.