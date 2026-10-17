Bradley Chubb receives hefty fine alongside Alaric Jackson after Rams vs Bills altercation

The Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams featured an altercation between Bradley Chubb and Alaric Jackson, which means the NFL gave them hefty fines.

The altercation after the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills will be an expensive one. The NFL has announced fines and punishments for both Alaric Jackson and Bradley Chubb.

The NFL announced that Chubb will be fined $14,239 for taunting despite him not retaliating after getting punched by Rams’ left tackle Alaric Jackson. It might seem unfair, though Chubb himself admitted to be the one to start the interaction.

The Bills won a barnburner in overtime against the Rams, ending 37-34. It was a very heated game and after it all ended, then the altercation happened as other players were greeting each other.

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Jackson’s fine is even bigger

While Chubb just taunted, Jackson did throw and connect a punch on Chubb. Jackson was suspended two games for his actions, though it was reduced to just one after an appeal. Still, missing that game alone will cost Jackson a whooping $934,555.

Alaric Jackson throws a punch at Bradley Chubb after the gamepic.twitter.com/uE5rKjRiJl — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 13, 2026

Hence, not only will he lose basically a million dollars, but the Rams will have to use another left tackle in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. Someone else, probably David Quessenberry, will have to protect Matthew Stafford‘s blind side.

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Bills vs Rams also left other fines

Following the league’s review of recent game actions, the NFL handed out financial penalties to multiple players. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was hit with a $21,167 fine for the illegal use of his helmet.

Additionally, Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson received an $11,194 penalty for unnecessary roughness, while Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske was fined $11,941 for a facemask violation.

Key takeaways

Bradley Chubb received a $14,239 fine for taunting following the Bills-Rams altercation.

following the Bills-Rams altercation. The Bills defeated the Rams 37-34 in an overtime win .

. Alaric Jackson lost $934,555 due to a one-game suspension after punching Chubb.