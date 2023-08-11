For the Las Vegas Raiders this season presents an opportunity to have a different starting quarterback following a decade with Derek Carr. However, Jimmy Garoppolo is going to need his best weapon on the field to secure victories.

Davante Adams has been nothing short of spectacular in his first season with the team. Since being traded by the Green Bay Packers, the wide receiver has emerged once again as a top player in his position.

Adams was an All-Pro despite all of the struggles the Raiders had. They are going to need him to perform at his best to leave last season’s 6-11 record behind, so the events that occurred in their latest joint practice scared everyone.

Josh McDaniels Provides Update on Adams’ Injury

The context of Adams’ injury was a joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers. As reported by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, the wide receiver collided with linebacker Oren Burks and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

Adams reportedly stayed on the ground for a minute before limping away. The right leg injury had the talented player pointing to his calf, but reports suggest that the veteran seemingly might have avoided a serious problem.

Josh McDaniels told media after the practice that he hadn’t received any information yet. However, he shared his thoughts on the unfortunate play. Raiders’ coach said: “I don’t think it was crazy serious. It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides.