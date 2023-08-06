Things are not in the best terms possible between Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the running back is preparing a major revenge against the AFC West team for not offering him a long-term deal this summer.

Josh Jacobs is living a very challenging moment. Despite being an elite player for the Raiders, the team didn’t offered him a contract to continue with their relationship for more years, completely breaking their relationship.

According to reports, Las Vegas offered him a one-year, $12 million deal to play this year. However, Jacobs rejected it as he’s preparing for huge revenge against the Raiders for how they treated him.

Josh Jacobs is planning a huge revenge against the Raiders

Rushing for 4,740 yards in 1,072 attempts and scoring 40 touchdowns in four years was not enough for Josh Jacobs to secure a long-term deal from the Raiders. He’s undoubtedly an elite player, but it seems like Las Vegas didn’t appreciate him enough to offer him a lucrative contract this summer.

According to reports, Jacobs is no longer interested in continuing with the Raiders this year, so signing the franchise tag is not an option for him. It seems like the team could rescind the tag, leading to the running back becoming a free agent.

If this happens, the former Alabama player is preparing for massive revenge against the Raiders. According to Pro Football Talk, the two-time Pro Bowler could continue his career in the AFC West, but with either the Chiefs or the Broncos.

According to rumors, Jacobs is looking to land in a Super Bowl LVIII contender, so Kansas City is his first option, However, if Denver offers him more money, he could take his services to Colorado to bolster Russell Wilson’s offense.

CBS Sports reported earlier this week that the Raiders will reopen talks with Jacobs. The team can only offer him a one-year deal, and it must be over $12 million to be considered by the running back.