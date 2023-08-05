Davante Adams has been in the NFL since 2014. He has played for only two franchises: the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to 2021, and the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022. He has not yet won a Super Bowl, but he could be closer than his critics believe.

Adams’s first season with the Raiders was good. He averaged 15.2 receiving yards per game, the first time in his career that he played 17 games, and he led the league with 14 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Adams missed the postseason in 2022, ending a streak of three consecutive appearances. However, with a new quarterback in Las Vegas, things could be different for him.

When will Davante Adams reach 10,000 receiving yards?

During his first season in Las Vegas, Adams posted 1,516 receiving yards. This was his second straight season with 1,500+ yards, and he fell just 37 yards short of his career high. He currently has 9,637 receiving yards, so he needs only 363 yards to reach 10,000.

It is highly likely that Adams will reach 10,000 receiving yards in 2023. If he does, he will join other active wide receivers playing in the upcoming 2023 season, including Travis Kelce, Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and other players who are free agents.

So far, no other player has come close to breaking Jerry Rice’s record of 22,825 receiving yards. The only player who has come close is Larry Fitzgerald, who retired with 17,492 yards.