Josh Jacobs is not in the best terms possible with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite not being able to reach a long-term deal with the AFC West team, there’s still a chance to see the running back play with them in the 2023 NFL season.

This year has been tough for running backs. Several players have been released, while others have struggled to agree on a contract extension with their teams. Josh Jacobs experienced the latter scenario with the Raiders.

Once the 2022 season ended, everyone thought that Jacobs would get a long-term deal from Las Vegas. However, both sides were unable to reach an agreement, and his participation in upcoming campaign is now in jeopardy.

Report: Raiders are hopeful to reach an agreement with Josh Jacobs

The relationship between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders is definitely not the best nowadays. The team didn’t offer him a long-term deal before the deadline, and now he could only sign a one-year contract with the team.

There are three options on the table for Jacobs. The first one is to sign the franchise tag, which would pay him $10.09 million this year. The second one is to sit out the upcoming campaign. And the third one is to agree to terms for a one-year deal but with more money on the table.

In recent days it was revealed that the Raiders went for the third option. The proposal would have paid him $12 million this year, but the elite running back rejectedthe offer.

Even though Jacobs turned down this proposal, it seems like the Raiders are not willing to give up so easy. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Las Vegas is set to offer him a new deal, reopening the talks with the two-time Pro Bowler.

According to Spotrac, Jacobs’ projected market value is $51,409,696 over four years, with an annual average salary of $12,852,424. It is anticipated that the running back will make his decision in the upcoming days, whether it’s with the Raiders or elsewhere.