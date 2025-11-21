Trending topics:
nfl

Dave Canales gets real on the importance of Monday Night Football duel against 49ers

The Carolina Panthers will return to the spotlight for the first time in a while.

By Ernesto Cova

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales
© Imago/xScottxKinserxCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers prepare to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. After a bounce-back win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, the Panthers got closer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division standings.

A Buccaneers loss and a Panthers win in Week 12 would put the Panthers atop the standings ahead of another difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

Head coach Dave Canales, who has led the team to a 6-5 record, is well aware of the importance of Monday’s game and has tried to convince his players that this will be a big game.

Dave Canales on the importance of playing in primetime again

In a conversation with “Panthers Talk,” Canales reflected on what playing in primetime would mean for his team. The coach revealed that he’s trying to fire up some players by telling them how special those types of games are.

Head coach Dave Canales of the Carolina Panthers



It’s an unbelievable championship opportunity. It’s exactly the type of opportunity that t’s me up,” Canales said. “It’s so easy to sell to the team. You don’t have to get guys fired up for these types of games, but I do. It is my job to point to these games and say, ‘This is a championship moment. It’s going to feel right. Those of you who haven’t been to an NFL playoffs game, there’s more cameras. It’s under the light sometimes, it’s a special environment.’ We’re playing against a playoff-caliber team in the Niners, and everything is just right for this opportunity. We need these types of challenges to take the next step and grow into the team that I believe we can.”

The 49ers (7-2) are in the middle of a race to win the NFC West division. They can’t afford to lose against the Panthers, which will raise the stakes for each team. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
