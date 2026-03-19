David Montgomery reveals Lions coach Dan Campbell made easier for him accept trade to Texans

Not many fans expected David Montgomery to be traded, including the player himself. However, the talented running back viewed the move to the Houston Texans favorably, largely thanks to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Upon his arrival, David Montgomery made a bold promise to the Texans regarding his future performance. However, he hasn’t forgotten his past, especially his experience playing under Dan Campbell.

The running back spoke about his move to Houston, which took him by surprise. Nevertheless, he accepted the trade gladly, noting that Dan Campbell continually praised Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When I was in Detroit, Coach Campbell would talk about Coach Ryans all the time,” Montgomery said in a video uploaded by the Texans. “When we had joint practices or he was talking about another coach, he always would talk about Coach Ryans. So now, to be under him and see, and be a part of it now, I’m super excited. I couldn’t think of a more ideal place to be.”

The Texans are building something solid

Last season, Houston managed to secure a Wild Card spot despite the various struggles the team faced throughout the year. They even advanced to the Divisional Round, where they eventually lost to the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Despite falling short of a title, their performance during the 2025 NFL season surprised many, especially considering the lack of a consistent rushing attack. With Montgomery now in the backfield, that dynamic is set to change significantly.

Advertisement

see also Texans face tough decision on Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb after David Montgomery’s arrival

David Montgomery is slated to become the RB1, with Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb no longer with the club. Woody Marks, who had a solid rookie season while Mixon and Chubb were unavailable, will serve as his backup.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Is Stefon Diggs returning to the Texans?

Following his release from the Patriots, fans are wondering whether Stefon Diggs might return to the Texans. He is currently a free agent, and while many clubs have already signed other wide receivers, Diggs remains on the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Nico Collins is a standout receiver, the recent departure of Christian Kirk to the San Francisco 49ers has raised questions about whether the club should pursue Diggs to build a stronger receiving corps for C.J. Stroud.

SurveyIs David Montgomery a top-10 running back nowadays? Is David Montgomery a top-10 running back nowadays? already voted 0 people