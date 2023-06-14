DeAndre Hopkins is the most desired wide receiver in the NFL and the New England Patriots know it. After Tom Brady announced his retirement, Bill Belichick hasn’t been able to find the formula for success.

Last year, the Patriots posted and 8-9 record to finish in third place of the AFC East. They controlled their destiny in the last week of the regular season, but ended up losing against the Buffalo Bills.

Now, even with all the controversy around Mac Jones as quarterback, the Patriots and Bill Belichick understand they have to surround him with weapons as soon as possible to compete with star caliber rosters in the division led by future Hall of Famers such as Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

Will DeAndre Hopkins sign with Patriots?

After being released by the Arizona Cardinals, Dianna Russini from ESPN reported that DeAndre Hopkins has scheduled a special visit to the Patriots this Wednesday. It will be a massive opportunity for Bill Belichick to convince the player.

During the last few days, there was some controversy around Hopkins and his possible relationship with Bill O’Brien, the new offensive coordinator in Belichick’s staff. They worked together in Houston where many insiders pointed out some problems between them.

However, according to Russini’s information, that situation is in the past and DeAndre Hopkins would not only visit the Patriots this Wednesday, but also tomorrow. That might be a big sign of a possible deal to join forces with Bill Belichick. The AFC East would then be star-studded.