A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye.

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, NFL legend could be a key piece for the success of Deion Sanders and Colorado. The story was shared by Coach Prime’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a strong candidate for the Heisman Trophy in college football.

Tom Brady is a mentor of Shedeur Sanders with Colorado

Colorado are having an amazing start of the season after three wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. Shedeur Sanders has been sensational as one of the most important prospects in NCAA.

During the victory at Folsom Field facing the Rams, Sanders led a 98-yard drive to tie the game and then was unstoppable in overtime. “At the 2-yard line, all I was thinking was Brady Mode. That’s it. Simple. You left too much time out there.”

Following that statement, Shedeur Sanders was asked if Tom Brady had become his mentor. “Yes, of course. We talk after every game. I’m sure he’s gonna text me in a second, but, all I was thinking was Brady Mode. If he could do it, I know I can do it. We’re just alike.”