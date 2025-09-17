Derek Carr shares feelings on unretiring months after drastic decision

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr made his thoughts clear on a potential return to the field. Out of Fresno State, Carr was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He spent his 11-year career with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, where he retired in May. At the time, he opted against a $30 million guaranteed salary with the Saints, as he decided to retire instead of undergoing shoulder injury.

Carr is focused on healing his shoulder at the moment, but he’s not thinking of a potential return to the field right now. However, he admits that could change eventually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derek Carr doesn’t rule out NFL return

Talking on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Carr explained why he is still training despite announcing his retirement earlier his year.

Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say never because I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens,” Carr said. “I think we’ve all probably learned that. So, for me right now, I’m training because I love to train. That’s gonna be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then out in the front with my kids and with my buddy for fun, because it’s part of my rehab still for my shoulder. I’m still just trying to get that back right from getting the shot and doing the rehab and all that. So I’m still doing those things. And so I always felt like, even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I’ve got to be ready. I don’t want to go out there and not be ready, you know. So I’ll be ready, but I’m not coming back. Like, right now, today, I’m not coming back.”

Advertisement

In 169 games, Carr completed 3,765 passes on 5,785 attempts and racked up 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns. The Saints named Spencer Rattler the starting quarterback while Tyler Shough develops his game, but time will tell if their plans don’t change soon.