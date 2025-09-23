Derrick Henry sends message to Flock Nation following home loss to Lions

Derrick Henry faced the cameras after the Ravens’ home loss to the Detroit Lions and spoke in a tone even quieter than usual. The running back admitted his recent struggles were unlike anything in his career, saying, “Three games straight, that hasn’t happened in my career, straight fumbles in critical moments. … I apologize to Flock Nation. Going to keep working and get this fixed.”

Henry acknowledged he needs to make changes to avoid the same mistakes. “I guess just try to implement those situations, be more cautious and just try to hold it as tight as you can,” he said. “… I don’t know, just got to keep working. That’s all I can think of. It sucks right now.”

The latest turnover wasn’t as crushing as it could have been, coming late against Detroit. The Lions got the ball at the Baltimore 16-yard line, but the defense quickly stiffened, pushing them back to the 21 before forcing a field goal. Even so, Henry knew the moment stung.

Teammate Roger Rosengarten offered perspective and support after the loss. “I believe that on the next play — he’s a next-play guy — he’s going to come back and he’s going to run it for a 90-yard touchdown,” Rosengarten said. “Derrick’s a Hall of Fame player.”

