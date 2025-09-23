John Harbaugh issues strong warning to Lamar Jackson, Ravens after disappointing loss to Lions

Week 3 in the NFL wrapped up with a thrilling matchup that saw the Detroit Lions outplay a Baltimore Ravens defense that clearly wasn’t at its best. Far from satisfied with what he saw on the field, head coach John Harbaugh sent a strong warning to Lamar Jackson’s teammates as the team looks ahead to what’s coming next.

While the final score showed the visitors coming away with a 38-30 win, the real story was how Dan Campbell’s team managed to find their way into the end zone.

The fact that the Ravens missed 20 tackles and allowed their opponent to rush for 224 yards is an unusual breakdown — one that, according to Harbaugh himself, simply can’t happen again.

“There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough,” the head coach said, via the team’s website. “That’s disappointing. That’s bad run defense, and that’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better.”

Jacob Saylors #25 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Trenton Simpson.

Derrick Henry offers honest self-critique

Henry is widely regarded as one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL today. However, this season, one recurring issue has continued to plague him: fumbles. His performance last night was no exception — and unfortunately, the turnover came at a crucial moment in the game for his Ravens.

“I’ve got to be better and go back to work. I apologized to teammates, coaches,” he said to the press once the game concluded.

“It’s just crazy,” Henry also added. “Three fumbles straight. I’m trying every day to fix the problem that keeps occurring. I’m my worst critic so I try not to beat myself up too much but it’s hard not to when I’m consistently doing something.”

What’s next for the Ravens?

Looking to move past the loss to the Lions, these are the upcoming matchups where Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will look to get their season back on track:

@ Kansas City Chiefs, September 28

vs Houston Texans, October 5

vs Los Angeles Rams, October 12

Bye Week

vs Chicago Bears, October 26

