It seems that things could take a turn in favor of Watson after a long time without playing but there is still much to be defined and on the first day of August the final decision on his case will be known.

Deshaun Watson Case: What does the NFLPA mean by 'will stand by the judge's ruling'?

The Cleveland Browns are almost ready for the upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season but there is still unfinished business and it's no small thing, it's about their future starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. On August 1, 2022, his final suspension will be known.

Before the scandal bomb exploded, Deshaun Watson was the Houston Texans quarterback from 2017 to 2021. But after the whole thing with the female massage therapists came to light, his career stalled.

As of March 18, 2022, he is a Brown's player thanks to a first-round picks (three) trade and another pair of third and fourth round picks. It was a controversial move and more so with the guaranteed contract he signed of $230 million.

The NFLPA said they would support the judge's decision, but what does that mean?

The NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) said they will support Judge Robinson's decision on Watson's case and they further recommend the NFL do the same. The association said all that in a tweet on Sunday, July 31.

That means that it is very likely that the NFLPA already knows the decision that the judge will take on August 1, it is likely that the decision will be 'soft' against Watson, one or two games of suspension for the upcoming season and the NFLPA would support that decision.

But the NFLPA also said that the NFL must also support the judge's decision although it is not mandatory but the NFLPA knows that Roger Goodell (NFL Commissioner) could take a different decision regarding Watson's suspension since the NFL has the last word if they accept or not the judge's decision, Goodell could suspend Watson for a year or more.