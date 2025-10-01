The Cleveland Browns are moving on from Joe Flacco. On Wednesday, the AFC North club confirmed Dillon Gabriel will start in Week 5, with the rookie issuing a four-word message about his new opportunity.

The Browns have struggled to find stability at quarterback in recent years. Since Baker Mayfield’s departure in 2021, Cleveland has tested 10 different signal-callers—now including Dillon Gabriel.

After four games of the 2025 season, the Browns decided to make a change and hand the offense to Gabriel in Week 5. The rookie is determined to prove he can be the one to finally end Cleveland’s bad luck at the position.

Dillon Gabriel shares first thoughts on being named Browns’ starting QB

Cleveland is entering a new era. After days of speculation, the team confirmed Wednesday that Joe Flacco would be benched in favor of Dillon Gabriel, who will take over against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Flacco led the Browns to a solid win over the Packers, his overall performances fell short of expectations. That’s why head coach Kevin Stefanski is turning to Gabriel, hoping the rookie can spark the offense.

The decision surprised many fans who expected the veteran to get more time. However, Gabriel revealed he was already preparing himself for the moment. At his first press conference as QB1, the rookie explained that he texted a friend about the news, saying that even though he didn’t expect to be named the starter this soon, he was ready whenever the chance came.

“You wait for the perfect time, you’re gonna wait a whole lifetime. For me, I’ve always been ready,” Gabriel said.

If Dillon Gabriel starts, who is the backup QB?

With Gabriel now replacing Flacco, many expected Shedeur Sandersto climb up the depth chart. Instead, Flacco will serve as Gabriel’s backup against the Vikings.

For fans, this sends a clear message: Shedeur Sanders is not in Kevin Stefanski’s plans. Unless something unexpected happens with Gabriel or Flacco, Sanders could soon be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

