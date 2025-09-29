Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reveals two key absences for Week 5 clash vs Vikings

Following a rocky start to the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns surprised everyone by defeating the Green Bay Packers. Their momentum halted with a crushing defeat against the Detroit Lions, raising serious concerns about their competitiveness. Despite this setback, head coach Kevin Stefanski aims to steer his team back on track as it prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings. However, two significant absences could disrupt Stefanski’s strategic approach.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Kevin Stefanski announced that Cedric Tillman, sidelined by a hamstring injury, and DeAndre Carter, dealing with a knee issue, will miss the upcoming game against the Vikings. Browns head coach further disclosed that the recovery timeline for both players extends over several weeks. This development puts additional pressure on the head coach to adjust his strategy moving forward.

In the absence of Tillman and Carter, the Browns might consider re-strategizing by focusing on Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond. Jeudy caught just 3 of his 9 targets for a total of 48 yards, while Bond averaged 3 receptions on 6 targets, amassing 58 yards. Despite their respectable contributions, these players face the challenge of elevating their game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski may expect more from both to change the team’s current trajectory and secure pivotal victories.

Cleveland Browns may add complexity to their upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings by confronting a potential quarterback change. Joe Flacco, while uninjured, has come under fire for recent underwhelming performances. In the last game, Kevin Stefanski substituted Flacco, bringing in rookie Dillon Gabriel. This decision fueled speculation as the head coach post-game comments seemed cryptic, leading many to anticipate adjustments within the team.

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown with teammates.

Report: Browns face quarterback setback as eligible option still not ready

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly contemplating a potential quarterback shift due to Joe Flacco’s recent performances. Rising stars Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are vying for the starting role in upcoming games. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson’s recovery adds another layer of intrigue.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that Watson, who suffered two Achilles tendon ruptures last year, is medically cleared. However, his return to practice is not expected this week, eliminating him from contention for the Vikings matchup. With this situation, head coach Kevin Stefanski faces a critical decision: will he continue with Flacco or entrust one of the rookies with the helm? This pivotal decision could significantly influence the team’s trajectory.