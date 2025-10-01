NFL News: Shedeur Sanders receives another setback ahead of Browns clash against Vikings

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams facing the biggest struggles at the starting quarterback position this NFL season. Joe Flacco failed to secure the job in his four appearances, leading Kevin Stefanski to make a significant decision ahead of the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings — one that could have major implications for Shedeur Sanders‘ future.

According to the latest reports, Dillon Gabriel has been named the starter for this Sunday’s game against the Vikings, effectively shutting down the idea that Shedeur could take over as the team’s QB in the short term.

The news was confirmed through the Browns’ official X account (formerly Twitter), revealing Kevin Stefanski’s decision to send Joe Flacco to the bench.

“We’ve named Dillon Gabriel the starting quarterback,” the franchise revealed through their official account, @Browns.

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback will have the opportunity to earn his place as the team’s starter, although a poor performance could push Kevin Stefanski to consider giving Shedeur Sanders a shot in the near future.

The importance of bringing home a win from London

The Cleveland Browns‘ Week 5 clash with the Minnesota Vikings in London is rapidly approaching ‘must-win’ territory. Following a disappointing 1-3 start, punctuated by an offense that ranks among the league’s worst, the urgency in Cleveland is palpable.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has turned to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to spark a struggling unit, a decision that underscores the desperate nature of this international contest. A loss to the Vikings, who are looking to rebound themselves, would drop the Browns to 1-4 and severely diminish their already long-shot playoff aspirations in a competitive AFC North.

This game is not just about a win—it’s about salvaging the entire 2025 season before it spirals out of reach.

