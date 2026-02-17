Vinicius Jr issues four-word message after Real Madrid’s heated win vs Benfica and incident with Gianluca Prestianni

Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their 2025-26 Champions League knockout playoff on Tuesday, but the match was overshadowed by a high-tension incident between Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni.

The game was halted for over 10 minutes in the second half after the Brazilian star accused the Argentine forward of directing racial slurs toward him following his match-winning goal.

Shortly after the final whistle, Vinicius Jr. took to his official Instagram account to address his fans and look ahead to the return leg. Sharing a photo of his celebration, he posted a short, powerful message for the Real Madrid faithful: “Bernabéu, SEE YOU THERE!!!!!“

The message serves as a rallying cry for the second leg in Madrid, where Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad will look to defend their one-goal lead and secure a place in the Round of 16. With Jose Mourinho set to miss the return leg due to a late red card, all eyes will be on the Bernabéu on Wednesday, February 25, for what promises to be an emotionally charged rematch.

Breaking down the tension between Vinicius and Prestianni

The second half of Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica erupted into chaos shortly after the 50-minute mark. After scoring the match’s lone goal, Vinicius Jr. celebrated with his trademark dance near the corner flag—a gesture that drew immediate ire from the Benfica players and the home crowd at the Estádio da Luz.

As play attempted to restart, a heated confrontation occurred at midfield between Vinicius and Prestianni. Moments later, the Brazilian forward sprinted to the referee, reporting that he had been racially abused by the Argentine player. Adhering to UEFA’s anti-racism protocols, Vinicius left the field, supported by his teammates and even Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who attempted to de-escalate the situation.

VAR and match officials spent several minutes reviewing the footage. However, the review proved inconclusive as Prestianni was seen covering his mouth with his jersey while speaking to Vinicius, obscuring any visual evidence of the remark.

Despite the lack of immediate video confirmation, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni later revealed what Prestianni said, as he allegedly used the word ‘m*nkey’ toward Vinícius, a clear racial slur.

While no disciplinary action was taken on the field, UEFA is expected to open a formal investigation. The incident has left an emotional shadow over the series as the two teams prepare for a high-tension return leg in Madrid next week.

