The Dolphins have several players approaching the final year of their contracts, with defensive lineman Christian Wilkins standing out as he enters the fifth year of his rookie contract. However, it was another player who signed an impressive contract extension.

Miami made headlines by securing a contract extension for Alec Ingold, which keeps him signed through 2026 instead of becoming a free agent next season. This move positioned the player as the highest-paid fullback in the league in annual average salary.

Ingold played in 17 games last year, recording modest statistics of six carries for 8 yards and one touchdown, in addition to 15 receptions for 105 yards. It was his significant role as a blocker the attribute earning him a new contract.

Alec Ingold’s Contract Extension with Miami

Ingold’s impact on the team doesn’t manifest in stats due to the position he plays. However, having played 40% of the offensive snaps and 30% of the snaps in special teams marks him as a very useful player.

It wasn’t shocking that he received an extension, but the price the team paid despite having other stars on the roster. As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the three-year contract is worth up to $17.2M.

“Today was one of those days where you don’t really know how it happens, why it happens, but it kind of all happens at once. There was nothing all the way and then all of a sudden you snap your fingers, it’s time to go and sign a contract,” Ingold said via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Who Is the Highest-Paid Fullback in Total Value of the Contract?

The highest-paid fullback in the league in total value of the contract is Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers with a five-year extension worth $27M.