The Dallas Cowboys have once again demonstrated their commitment to enhancing their roster, acquiring a former first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins. Amidst a flurry trades as teams finalized their 53-man lists, they saw an opportunity to add talent.

Just last week, the league was taken by surprise when the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance. This unexpected trade, despite already having Dak Prescott as their quarterback, showcased the Cowboys’ readiness to takes risks.

Owner Jerry Jones himself admitted that neither Prescott nor head coach Mike McCarthy were aware of the signing, so that added some drama to their preseason. However, in this case they received a player that could contribute sooner.

Cowboys Trade for Noah Igbinoghene with the Dolphins

Fast forward to the roster cut deadline, and the Cowboys once again made another. They have also acquired a highly drafted player like Lance, but to add depth in the secondary. The former first-round pick they acquired was cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

The trade didn’t involve any draft pick compensation, as it was a swap of players. While the Cowboys received Igbinoghene, the Dolphins got cornerback Kelvin Joseph in return. It was a trade hoping that a change of scenery helps both players.

Joseph was a second-round pick in 2021 that arrived with a promising future based on his athletic abilities. However, the concerns about his lack of experience were evident considering he was never able to contribute in any role.

When Was Noah Igbinoghene Drafted by the Dolphins?

Noah Igbinoghene was drafted with the 30th overall pick in 2020 by the Dolphins.