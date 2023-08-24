The Miami Dolphins haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost five decades. That’s why, in the second year of Mike McDaniel as head coach, their roster is superb with stars like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard or, though he is injured, Jalen Ramsey.

Last season, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the AFC and almost eliminated the Buffalo Bills playing on the road with a third string quarterback. If Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, anything is possible for this team.

However, just a few days before a new season starts in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are looking for a star running back after they lost a chance on Dalvin Cook who chose Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Miami Dolphins have asked for Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs

Yes. The message is clear. The Miami Dolphins are looking for a star running back to fight for a Super Bowl and those two big names have definitely been on the table.

According to a report from Omar Kelly, when the Indianapolis Colts allowed Jonathan Taylor to look for a trade, the Dolphins presented a package which is still being reviewed by Jim Irsay as five other teams have been interested in the player.

Then, Vic Tafur of The Athletic confirmed Miami also inquired about trading for Josh Jacobs. However, in this particular scenario, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a final decision. No trade for the best running back in the NFL.

Now, only time will tell if the Dolphins are able to get Jonathan Taylor. The information points out the Philadelphia Eagles might have a slight advantage as they could offer the Colts at least a first round pick.