Tua Tagovailoa had a Week 1 performance to forget. Now, HC Mike McDaniel has made an honest admission about the Miami Dolphins quarterback, sending a clear message about expectations.

The 2025 NFL season got off to a rough start for the Dolphins. The AFC East club was crushed by the Colts, with Tua Tagovailoa throwing two interceptions and losing one fumble.

Following his poor performance, fans criticized the quarterback for failing to meet expectations. Now, head coach Mike McDaniel has sent Tua a strong message regarding his multiple mistakes.

Mike McDaniel gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles against the Colts

Tua Tagovailoa went 14 for 23 with 114 yards, two interceptions, and one lost fumble in Week 1. His performance drew heavy criticism from fans, and even Mike McDaniel addressed it directly.

The head coach tackled the issue on Wednesday. He knows his job is under scrutiny, which is why he expects Tua to deliver better performances to help start a winning streak.

“I saw quarterback play that was less than to be desired [on Sunday], which Tua absolutely knows,” HC Mike McDaniel said, via the Miami Herald. “He’s the franchise quarterback.”

McDaniel has always been protective of Tua despite his mistakes. However, with his own job potentially on the line and Tagovailoa being one of the highest-paid players in the NFL, the tone of McDaniel’s remarks was noticeably more serious.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa’s contract pays him $53.1 million per year. Turning the ball over three times in a game is not what the team expects from a quarterback with that salary, though McDaniel acknowledges he is not solely to blame for the loss.

“I also know he’s very much like most quarterbacks where you are putting a lot of work into something and your first time doing it for four quarters in months, you are not at your best,” McDaniel added. “I don’t want to make the same mistakes twice. He and everyone else has to get better.”

Will the Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel?

According to insiders and analysts, Mike McDaniel is the first name on the hot seat list. The head coach has not yet put the Dolphins in the position the front office expected, despite having signed all the players he wanted.

If the team struggles early in the season, McDaniel could be fired to allow for a rebuild and give the next coach enough time to prepare for the upcoming campaign.