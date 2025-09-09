Shedeur Sanders may have been demoted to QB3 by the Cleveland Browns, but at least he’s part of the active roster. Cole Strange, on the other hand, had to settle with a practice squad spot in Cleveland after being cut by the New England Patriots—a team he played for thanks to Bill Belichick. Still, the Miami Dolphins are giving the former first-round pick a second chance in an attempt to help Tua Tagovailoa after a disastrous Week 1.

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account: “The Dolphins are signing guard Cole Strange off Cleveland’s practice squad, per source.“

Strange, 27, originally entered the NFL as a No. 29 pick in the 2022 Draft, in a move that put Belichick under heavy fire as fans expected the Patriots to use their first-round pick in another position.

Cole Strange back in AFC East after Patriots moved on from Belichick era

The guard couldn’t prove his doubters in Foxborough wrong despite making 29 starts in 30 games played with the Patriots, making fans feel like Belichick wasted a draft pick that could’ve been used on a more impactful prospect.

Cole Strange after a Patriots game.

That notion increased when New England moved on from Strange as part of its roster cuts ahead of the 2025 NFL season. With Belichick no longer on the Patriots, Strange had to pack his bags.

And while he was working for a chance to join Shedeur Sanders on the Browns‘ 53-man roster, it turns out that Strange will continue playing in the AFC East. In fact, he might face the team that drafted him very soon.

Cole Strange could make immediate Dolphins debut vs. Patriots

The Dolphins will welcome the Patriots to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, in a Week 2 clash that could see Strange suit up against his former teammates as Miami is dealing with multiple injuries around Tagovailoa, especially in their offensive line.