Dolphins key players send strong message to Mike McDaniel amid Miami’s on-field struggles

The start of the season has been anything but ideal for the Miami Dolphins—not just in terms of results, but also because of the level of play shown in both games. Head coach Mike McDaniel has quickly found himself in the eye of the storm, with many now questioning what his short-term future in South Florida might look like.

In situations like this—where head coaches are often the first to take the fall when things go wrong—it’s not uncommon for players to either publicly back their staff or, in some cases, turn their backs on them.

Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul are two young talents on this team who, while still finding their footing in the NFL, have the credibility to speak on the matter. Both made it clear they fully stand behind Mike McDaniel, emphasizing that not everything falls on his shoulders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, it’s not him out there on the field,” Robinson said. “It’s us out there playing the game, making the mistakes on the field and stuff like that. So at the end of the day, it may look bad for him, but it’s really on us. We’ve got to get it better.”

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

“He’s a players’ coach who believes in his players,” Paul also added. “He inspires us and speaks confidence into us and makes us go out there with a sense of urgency and confidence through the technique that all these coaches that he’s brought in for us. We love him.“

Advertisement

see also Tua Tagovailoa repeats one word to describe feelings after Dolphins’ loss to Patriots

A tough test ahead

As the NFL season kicks into high gear, the Miami Dolphins are set for a brutal early test, traveling to Highmark Stadium on September 18th to face their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. This isn’t just another game; it’s a statement match for a Dolphins team with high expectations.

Advertisement

Miami’s high-octane offense, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, will need to be at its absolute best to navigate a Bills defense known for its suffocating pressure and disciplined secondary. The Bills, with their veteran-led squad and perennial Super Bowl aspirations, represent a formidable challenge, especially at home where the crowd’s energy can be a major factor.

For the Dolphins, this game will be a true measure of their readiness to compete with the league’s elite and a critical early barometer for their playoff ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Dolphins?

With the primary goal of turning their season around as quickly as possible, these are the upcoming matchups awaiting Mike McDaniel’s squad:

@ Buffalo Bills, September 18

vs New York Jets, September 29

@ Carolina Panthers, October 5

vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 12

@ Cleveland Browns, October 19