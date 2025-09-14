Tua Tagovailoa repeats one word to describe feelings after Dolphins’ loss to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins came off a tough 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in their second game of the NFL season, marking their second straight defeat and exposing major offensive issues. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the team’s struggles following the game.

According to Joe Schad, Tagovailoa summed up the situation with a single word — twice, leaving no doubt about how he felt. “Tough, tough,” he said when asked to describe the performance. His brief but telling comment captured the frustration that fans and players alike felt watching Miami fall short again.

“The whole operation was not up to standard and not up to par,” Tagovailoa added, expressing frustration over the confusion in late-game situations. The matchup featured plenty of scoring, several key stops, and even back-to-back kick return touchdowns. But Miami’s sloppy and inconsistent execution ultimately cost them a chance to earn their first win of the year.

The Dolphins once again burned two unnecessary timeouts, leaving them scrambling late in the game. Losing to the Patriots was not shocking, but the manner in which it happened raised concerns. In the final moments, neither head coach Mike McDaniel nor Tagovailoa could rally the group to deliver a late-game comeback.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

What Tua plans to do about it

Despite putting up solid numbers, Tua Tagovailoa did not hold back from sending a strong message to McDaniel, demanding changes in the team’s approach.

“I’m going to go have a conversation with Mike (McDaniel) and Darrell Bevell. And the players. Anyone who knows football knows it was not clean and it was not right. We have to get it fixed,” Tagovailoa told Schad.

Tagovailoa finished the game completing 26 of 32 passes for 365 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His performance was one of the lone bright spots, and the Dolphins will now look to make adjustments as they try to turn their NFL season around.