Barcelona SC vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 club friendly

Inter Miami wrap up their South American “Champions Tour” as they take on the most successful club in Ecuadorian history, Barcelona SC, at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

This fixture marks the third stop for the Herons in South America, following a 3-0 opening defeat to Alianza Lima in Peru and a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Nacional in Colombia.

For Barcelona SC, this friendly offers a prime opportunity to test themselves against a star-studded squad and the reigning MLS Cup champions. Manager Cesar Farias is using the match as vital preparation for the upcoming Copa Libertadores campaign.

Inter Miami projected lineup

Manager Javier Mascherano is expected to field Lionel Messi in the starting XI for the third consecutive match. While Inter Miami have bolstered their squad with several winter arrivals, they will be without defender Sergio Reguilon, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal with his teammates. (Getty Images)

Projected lineup to face Barcelona SC: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maxi Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Bright, David Ayala, Mateo Silvetti; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or German Berterame.

Barcelona SC projected lineup

Barcelona SC also have a deep roster available for what has been dubbed “The Match of History“. The most anticipated storyline for the home fans in Guayaquil is the likely debut of Argentine striker Dario Benedetto. The former Marseille standout joined the club as a high-profile reinforcement this January and is expected to lead the attack.

Projected lineup to face Inter Miami: Jose David Contreras; Jonathan Mina, Javier Baez, Luca Sosa, Bryan Carabali; Matias Lugo, Milton Celiz, Sergio Nuñez, Tomás Martinez, Joao Rojas, Dario Benedetto.