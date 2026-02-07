Trending topics:
Seahawks vs Patriots: Final injury report for 2026 Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks and Patriots revealed their final injury report for the 2026 Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are ready to face off in Super Bowl LX, which will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. One of the most important sporting events of 2026.

The Seahawks are 4.5‑point favorites but injuries could be a key factor. Running back Zach Charbonnet is officially out and the big question mark is Sam Darnold, who has been battling an oblique injury for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Patriots experienced days full of uncertainty after Drake Maye suddenly appeared on the injury report. Although it didn’t seem serious, all the attention was on the young quarterback.

Seahawks injury report for 2026 Super Bowl

Sam Darnold (oblique), Nick Emmanwori (ankle), and Charles Cross (foot) were full participants in the Seahawks’ final practice before the Super Bowl. A massive update for head coach Mike Macdonald. The big question mark is Josh Jones, who was a limited participant (ankle/knee).

Patriots injury report for 2026 Super Bowl

Robert Spillane (ankle), Harold Landry III (knee), and Joshua Farmer (hamstring) are all questionable for the Super Bowl against the Seahawks. Drake Maye (right shoulder) was a full participant with the Patriots and will be ready to go.

