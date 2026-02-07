Throughout Super Bowl history, a handful of title games have turned into offensive showcases, where quarterbacks caught fire and defenses struggled to keep up. In these contests, the scoreboard became as much a spectacle as halftime performances, with points piling up at an astonishing rate.

From jaw-dropping passing numbers to unexpected shooting-gallery shootouts, the highest-scoring Super Bowls have woven themselves into NFL lore. Some took place in the 1990s, others more recently, but each game left fans talking long after the final whistle.

Taken together, these explosive offensive battles reveal how the SB has evolved, sometimes favoring strategic defense, other times unfolding into a full-blown scoring duel. The results show just how unpredictable and thrilling football’s biggest stage can be.

Highest-scoring Super Bowls in NFL history

Super Bowl XXIX | 49ers 49, Chargers 26 (75 total points)

San Diego Chargers at the Super Bowl XXIX (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

In the 1995 championship clash at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, the 49ers and Chargers combined for 75 points, still the most ever in a Super Bowl. San Francisco’s offense was relentless — quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdowns and connected with receivers throughout the game, and the Chargers responded with enough scoring to keep the crowd engaged in what became a back-and-forth showcase.

Despite San Diego’s efforts, it was the 49ers’ depth and execution that kept the scoreboard ticking, and their balanced attack highlighted an era when NFC powerhouses frequently dominated the title game.

Super Bowl LII | Eagles 41, Patriots 33 (74 total points)

The Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LII (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2018 Super Bowl between the Eagles and Patriots became a modern offensive spectacle, ending with 74 combined points and script-worthy moments like the bold, now-iconic “Philly Special” trick play.

Philadelphia’s non-traditional offensive strategy, built around a versatile quarterback and creative play-calling, forced New England into a shootout rather than a defensive slugfest.

Both teams found the end zone in every quarter, keeping the championship dynamic and brisk, and the high scoring reflected a shift toward strategic aggression rather than conservative playoff play.

Super Bowl LVII | Chiefs 38, Eagles 35 (73 total points)

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl LVII (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

When the Chiefs met the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the game unfolded as a tight but high-scoring affair, finishing with 73 total points. Rather than a runaway, this championship featured persistent offensive efficiency, with Kansas City and Philadelphia trading scores and capitalizing on every possession.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts orchestrated drives that rarely stalled, and while defensive stops were scarce, explosive plays kept fans on edge. The result was a near-record point total, blending late-night drama with offensive firepower.

Super Bowl XXXVII | Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21 (69 total points)

Dexter Jackson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Super Bowl XXXVII (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XXXVII might be remembered for Tampa Bay’s opportunistic defense, but it also ranks among the highest-scoring Super Bowls with 69 points combined. The Buccaneers, under a coordinated attack, turned turnovers into points and took advantage of short fields to keep the Raiders’ defense off balance.

Oakland managed to find the end zone multiple times, but it was Tampa Bay’s ability to convert defensive plays into offensive results that pushed this game into the record books, blending flash with strategic execution.

Super Bowl XXVII | Cowboys 52, Bills 17 (69 total points)

Leon Lett of the Dallas Cowboys at the Super Bowl XXVII (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

In Super Bowl XXVII, Dallas showed its offensive might against a Bills team that had reached the title game in three consecutive years. The Cowboys scored 52 points, and although Buffalo posted several touchdowns, the 69-point total reflected just how efficiently Dallas could strike.

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin powered the Cowboys’ offensive engine, turning turnovers and explosive plays into momentum that Buffalo struggled to counter. The result remains one of the most memorable offensive performances of the early 1990s.

Super Bowl XIII | Steelers 35, Cowboys 31 (66 total points)

Pittsburgh Steelers at the Super Bowl XIII (Source: Steelers.com)

In the late 1970s, Super Bowl XIII delivered fireworks in Miami as the Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly outpaced the Dallas Cowboys in a 66-point scoring affair. Quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Roger Staubach traded punches throughout, pushing both offenses deep into the red zone and keeping fans on edge.

Pittsburgh’s balanced attack and clutch performances in key moments, including touchdown passes and timely conversions, helped tip the scale in a game that showcased two of the NFL’s premier teams of the era.

Super Bowl XLVII | Ravens 34, 49ers 31 (65 total points)

Jacoby Jones of the Baltimore Ravens at the Super Bowl XLVII (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLVII is often remembered as much for the “Blackout Bowl” momentum shift as for its scoring. Baltimore and San Francisco combined for 65 points in a game filled with explosive plays, deep passes, and sudden lead changes.

A power outage in the stadium paused the action midway, but when play resumed, both offenses continued to thrive, trading scores in a back-and-forth contest. The Ravens’ ability to capitalize in clutch moments ultimately edged the 49ers in a thrilling, high-octane finish.

Super Bowl XXIV | 49ers 55, Broncos 10 (65 total points)

Roger Craig of the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl XXIV (Source: George Rose/Getty Images)

Although more a blowout than a back-and-forth shootout, Super Bowl XXIV still ranks among the highest-scoring Super Bowls with 65 combined points thanks to San Francisco’s historic performance.

The 49ers scored consistently in every quarter, led by a near-perfect offensive output, while Denver struggled to generate sustained drives. San Francisco’s precision passing and relentless pace produced one of the most memorable offensive displays in Super Bowl history, wrapping up an era of dominance for the franchise.

Super Bowl LI | Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (62 total points)

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl 51 (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LI was remarkable for its scoring and dramatic arc, finishing with 62 total points and historic swings in momentum. Though this game is often remembered for the New England Patriots’ comeback from a 28-3 deficit, it was also a showcase of offensive execution by both teams early on.

Atlanta’s early success, paired with New England’s persistent scoring catches, ensured that this Super Bowl stayed near the top of the highest-scoring charts and in NFL lore.

Super Bowl LIX | Eagles 40, Chiefs 22 (62 total points)

Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl LIX (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles again found themselves in a high-scoring context, finishing with 62 combined points in a game that balanced offensive bursts with defensive stops.

Philadelphia built a commanding lead early, highlighted by efficient drives and multiple scoring plays, while Kansas City responded enough to keep the scoreboard busy. The final result reflected both teams’ willingness to push tempo and seize scoring opportunities throughout the matchup.