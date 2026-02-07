Trending topics:
soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of 2026 for Inter Miami in friendly vs Barcelona SC

Lionel Messi netted his first goal of the year to give Inter Miami the lead against Barcelona SC in an international club friendly.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

After being held scoreless in his first two outings of the year, Lionel Messi has finally opened his 2026 account. The goal came during Inter Miami’s final South American friendly against Ecuador’s Barcelona SC, part of the club’s high-profile “Champions Tour”.

The Argentine superstar picked up the ball near midfield and charged toward the box, weaving past two defenders with his trademark close control. Messi then unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the bottom corner to break the deadlock and give the Herons a 1-0 lead.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

*Developing story

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki breaks silence about Anthony Davis trade to Wizards
NBA

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki breaks silence about Anthony Davis trade to Wizards

Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Falcons reportedly make final decision on Kirk Cousins that could impact Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Falcons reportedly make final decision on Kirk Cousins that could impact Aaron Rodgers

Out-of-the-box name could become new Shedeur Sanders coach as Browns seek for new DC
NFL

Out-of-the-box name could become new Shedeur Sanders coach as Browns seek for new DC

Better Collective Logo