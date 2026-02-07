Video: Lionel Messi scores his first goal of 2026 for Inter Miami in friendly vs Barcelona SC

After being held scoreless in his first two outings of the year, Lionel Messi has finally opened his 2026 account. The goal came during Inter Miami’s final South American friendly against Ecuador’s Barcelona SC, part of the club’s high-profile “Champions Tour”.
The Argentine superstar picked up the ball near midfield and charged toward the box, weaving past two defenders with his trademark close control. Messi then unleashed a powerful left-footed strike into the bottom corner to break the deadlock and give the Herons a 1-0 lead.
*Developing story
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he now covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA.