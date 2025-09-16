Dolphins owner Stephen Ross already linked with potential Mike McDaniel replacement

Following a promising preseason, the Miami Dolphins were anticipated to kick off the 2025-26 NFL season on a high note. Instead, their back-to-back losses have highlighted significant communication issues and lackluster play. Head coach Mike McDaniel is now under scrutiny, with critics questioning his tenure. Meanwhile, franchise owner Stephen Ross has reportedly shown interest in a potential replacement for the head coach role.

“Another thing that’s lingering here is the fact that his defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, is beloved inside that building and is seen by a lot of people as a future head coach… So if there comes a point where this really goes the wrong way, could Stephen Ross say I want to take a look at Anthony Weaver as my head coach? I think it could eventually get there,” Albert Breer reported, via The Rich Eisen Show.

Anthony Weaver, while yet to serve as a head coach, brings a wealth of experience from his time with multiple NFL teams, including the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens. Impressively, he guided the Dolphins’ defense to a top-10 league ranking last season. With the current roster in place, he emerges as a compelling candidate to succeed Mike McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel could be risking his future as Dolphins head coach with make-or-break games ahead

Since Mike McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022, his tenure has stirred both excitement and controversy among fans. Initially, he made an immediate splash, leading the team to the playoffs for two consecutive seasons—a feat not accomplished since 2000. Yet, as the time unfolds his influence seems to wane, sparking debates about his long-term effectiveness.

Following a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2024, the Dolphins missed the playoffs, raising concerns about the trajectory of the team’s project. While some may dismiss this as a mere bump in the road, the team’s stagnant progress and ongoing communication issues could derail their development. The 0-2 start this 2025 season reportedly places the head coach on shaky ground, with rumors suggesting that continued losses may lead to his dismissal.

What’s next for Miami Dolphins in the 2025-26 NFL season?

Considering their rocky start, the Miami Dolphins must shake off their slump quickly. The rest of September presents two pivotal matchups for their season. They’ll first head to Highmark Stadium to face the formidable Buffalo Bills on September 18. Then, they wrap up the month by welcoming the New York Jets on September 29. Securing wins in these games could radically transform their season’s trajectory.