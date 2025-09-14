Tua Tagovailoa warns Mike McDaniel after Dolphins’ 0-2 start with loss vs Patriots

After a strong preseason start, Miami Dolphins fans eagerly anticipated a successful NFL season kickoff. Unfortunately, the narrative flipped as they suffered their second straight defeat against the New England Patriots. Despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s solid performance, he didn’t shy away from delivering a stern warning to head coach Mike McDaniel, addressing the team’s disappointing results.

“I’m going to go have a conversation with Mike (McDaniel) and Darrell Bevell. And the players. Anyone who knows football knows it was not clean and it was not right. We have to get it fixed,” Tua Tagovailoa said, as reported by Joe Schad.

Although the Dolphins significantly improved from their lackluster debut against the Colts, their progress remains insufficient, casting doubt on their competitiveness for the 2025-26 NFL season. Fans remain troubled by persistent communication issues leading to avoidable penalties, which raise questions about Mike McDaniel’s ability to elevate the team’s performance.

Tua Tagovailoa’s assertive comments highlighted his impressive individual performance in stark contrast to the team’s overall showing. He completed 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing the Patriots’ Drake Maye. Despite these numbers, Tagovailoa chose not to focus on individual accolades, instead emphasizing collective improvements spearheaded by coach McDaniel—whose leadership remains a hot topic—and quarterback coach Bevell.

*Developing story…