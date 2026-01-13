Matt LaFleur admits Packers could lose coach in 2026 after early playoff exit

The Green Bay Packers failed to make the deep playoff run they expected. Now, after their early exit, significant changes could be coming in 2026, with Matt LaFleur admitting he could lose a key coach ahead of next season.

The 2025 NFL season was disappointing for the Packers. Despite being viewed as legitimate contenders, Green Bay fell short of expectations and was eliminated quickly in the Wild Card round by the Chicago Bears.

Now that the Packers have reportedly made a final decision to retain Matt LaFleur, the head coach has acknowledged that a major change to his staff could still be on the way for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt LaFleur gets candid about potentially losing DC Jeff Hafley

An early playoff exit does not mean the Packers lack talent, and teams around the league are well aware of that. Several franchises have identified key figures in Green Bay who could help them achieve success in the near future.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is one of those names. He has built a strong defense in Green Bay, and despite his unit allowing an 18-point comeback in the Wild Card loss to the Bears, Hafley remains a highly regarded head coach candidate.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans will interview Hafley, with the Falcons, Cardinals, Raiders, and Dolphins also expected to meet with him for their head coach vacancies.

Advertisement

see also Packers 2026 free agents: Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and other Green Bay players out of contract

“I fully anticipate him getting one of these (jobs),” LaFleur said on Monday. The comment suggests the Packers’ head coach is already preparing for life without Hafley, knowing a replacement would need to be found quickly to keep the team on track for 2026.

Advertisement

Will Matt LaFleur remain with the Packers?

As things stand, Matt LaFleur is expected to remain the Packers’ head coach in 2026. Rumors previously linked Kevin Stefanski to Green Bay if the team suffered an early playoff exit, but the front office appears willing to trust LaFleur for at least one more season.

That said, 2026 could represent LaFleur’s final test. The Packers have not reached the level of success expected under his leadership, and if the team fails to take a significant step forward next season, his future in Green Bay could be in jeopardy—even if the Packers return to the playoffs.

Advertisement