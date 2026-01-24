Dolphins reportedly considering release star player amid uncertainty over Tua Tagovailoa’s future

It’s clear that the past few seasons with the Miami Dolphins have fallen short of expectations in terms of results, and changes are starting to take effect. Mike McDaniel is no longer the head coach, Tua Tagovailoa appears to have limited playing time ahead, and this comes amid the potential departure of one of the team’s offensive stars.

The player in question is none other than Tyreek Hill, one of the best at his position. However, his massive contract and serious injuries have complicated his stay in South Florida, making it possible that his future could lie elsewhere.

“Hill, coming off a major Week 4 knee injury, is due to make $29.9 million next season, but none of that money is assured until mid-March, when $11 million of the $29 million becomes guaranteed if he’s on the team, as well as a $5 million roster bonus,” Dolphins insider Barry Jackson said via the Miami Herald.

“So the Dolphins almost assuredly will release Hill before mid-March. Because that contract carries a $51.9 million cap hit, there was virtually no chance that Hill would have returned on that deal – even before the injury. If the Dolphins as expected cut Hill before the $11 million becomes guaranteed in March, his 2026 cap hit would drop from $51.9 million to $28.2 million. The 2026 Dolphins cap hit would be just $15.9 million if he’s cut after June 1.”

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins.

Hill’s final season with the Dolphins

Before a catastrophic knee injury in Week 4 against the Jets derailed his season, Tyreek Hill was once again the focal point of the Dolphins’ aerial attack. Through the first four games of the 2025 campaign, “The Cheetah” managed to haul in 21 receptions for 265 yards and one touchdown, maintaining a solid 12.6 average per catch.

While Miami’s offense struggled with inconsistency, Hill’s explosive playmaking remained a constant—highlighted by a 47-yard reception—until multiple torn ligaments forced him into an early and grueling rehabilitation process.

What’s next for Tua Tagovailoa?

The arrival of Jeff Hafley as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins has cast a shadow of uncertainty over Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the franchise. Following a disappointing 2025 season that saw Tagovailoa benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers, the new leadership—led by Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan—has signaled a shift toward a more disciplined, defensive-minded culture.

While Tua’s massive contract extension poses a significant financial hurdle for any immediate split, the organization’s refusal to commit to him as the long-term “trigger man” suggests that the quarterback’s era in Miami may be reaching its final chapter.

