Dolphins GM fires warning shot at Tua Tagovailoa that could end his QB1 role in Miami

Tua Tagovailoa has not been an outstanding player for the Miami Dolphins. Amid rumors of his potential exit, new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has taken a massive jab at the quarterback that could jeopardize his future with the AFC East club.

It’s fair to say that Tagovailoa has not been the asset the Dolphins expected him to be. Things become even more concerning when looking at his performances in outdoor cold-weather games, where he has consistently failed to play at a competitive level.

That is precisely what Sullivan wants to change. The Dolphins’ new general manager has emphasized that one of his main priorities is building a team capable of performing well outdoors—especially in cold-weather environments such as Buffalo, New England, and New York. Those comments are far from encouraging for Tagovailoa.

“Our division runs through Buffalo and New England and New York, cold-weather places,” GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said. “There’s a saying in our business, fast gets slow but big doesn’t get small. We’re not going to sacrifice speed and explosion and skill for a bunch of big stiff guys, but we’re going to have substance to us at all levels of our team. At corner, at receiver, at running back, and certainly up front. It starts with the quarterback, and then we’ll build this team from the inside out. We’ve got to be dominant on the offensive line, dominant on the defensive line.”

Tagovailoa is not a cold-weather quarterback

The Dolphins face a unique challenge within their division. While Miami plays in warm conditions, they must travel to cold-weather stadiums at least three times each season—an issue that has clearly affected Tagovailoa.

The quarterback has struggled significantly in those environments. According to NFL Media, Tagovailoa is 0-5 in games played below 40°F, 1-6 below 45°F, 2-8 below 50°F, and 4-13 below 55°F as of 2025—numbers that fall well short of franchise expectations.

Sullivan’s comments appear to be a clear hint that Tua’s time in Miami could be nearing its end. The general manager understands that going 0-3 against division rivals on the road is not sustainable, especially when the quarterback consistently underperforms in cold-weather conditions.

Who will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2026?

According to reports, Tagovailoa may not remain with the Dolphins in 2026. The organization could attempt to trade him, but if no deal materializes, releasing him—despite the significant financial implications—remains a possibility.

As things stand, the Dolphins could turn to Quinn Ewers as a potential QB1 option. However, the team may also explore trading up in the 2026 NFL Draft or pursuing a top-tier quarterback who becomes available via trade.

