Donald Trump claims Jaxson Dart’s critics are jealous as NY Giants QB faced backlash for introducing President in rally

After all the controversy caused in the New York Giants locker room by Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump, the United States President himself has defended the quarterback.

One of the most talked about episodes in the NFL offseason has been the New York Giants‘ internal battle of interests between Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter. It all sparked due to the quarterback introducing Donald Trump in a rally. Now, the President himself has come to defend him.

Donald Trump commented on the situation on his own social media, Truth Social. “Thank you Jaxson! I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your Jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOSERS. I’ll see you in the White House!”

Dart explained why he introduced Trump in the rally, but also hoped to be able to put this episode behind him for the betterment of the team.

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Dart is focused on being a better QB for the NY Giants

It’s been reported that Dart, who had a stellar rookie season, is focused on getting even better, especially while scrambling and taking care of himself. In fact, it’s been reported that the Giants are forcing Dart to work on that area, blowing the whistle when he goes out of the pocket.

Jaxson Dart hasn’t learned anythingpic.twitter.com/1Z407rvkcD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 2, 2025

Dart was great in his first year, but he took way too many damage. He suffered concussions and the Giants are wary of him keep getting hit. Hence, John Harbaugh and the new staff are trying to make him mature a bit.

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Dart has another obstacle to avoid

The NY Giants want Dart to take care, but they also want him to avoid a sophomore slump. By changing his style of play, it may be good for him on the long run, but it might actually push him into the slump.

The Giants will have a good core of offensive players. Hence, Dart should be able to still find some relief in the weapons he has. Also, he has a much better coach now, so Harbaugh should guide him into better situations as well.