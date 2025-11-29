Trending topics:
Drake Maye responds to Brian Burns’ comments about his game

Drake Maye is becoming a superstar.

By Ernesto Cova

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been on the receiving end of criticism in recent weeks. The second-year playmaker is having success amid a 10-2 season with the AFC East franchise.

Maye, however, has received his fair share of criticism. After Cam Newton called his team “fool’s gold,” New York Giants defender Brian Burns criticized Maye by saying he doesn’t feel the pressure sometimes, calling the former North Carolina star “too poised.”

He does seem to be poised, maybe a little bit too poised,” Burns said of Maye. “At times, he’s so caught up in making the right play or getting so caught up in his routes downfield, he just forgets about somewhat of who’s rushing him.”

Drake Maye responds to Brian Burns

On Wednesday, Maye was asked about Burns’ comments. He disagreed with the notion, saying that he pays attention to everything around him.

“Shoot, I’m not 100 percent [sure] what that really means,” Maye said. “I try to keep my eyes down the field while feeling pressure, I think that’s part of playing the position… I know he’s a great player, and he’s had a great year, so (I’ll) just try to have feel of where he’s at.”

The Patriots will face the Giants on Monday, hoping to extend their winning streak to 11 games. Fans could see the first-ever Maye-Jaxson Dart duel, but the Giants’ quarterback’s status for Monday isn’t clear. 

Maye and Co. are set to make another statement after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
