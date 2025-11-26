Drake Maye responds to Stephen A. Smith’s ‘liar’ comments

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye responded to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith calling him a liar after Maye said he didn’t know where Cam Newton worked. After the former NFL MVP called the Patriots “fool’s gold,” many wanted to see Maye’s reaction.

The second-year quarterback explained he didn’t pay much attention to the external noise, and acknowledged that Newton’s job required him to make takes that entertain fans. Smith didn’t buy Maye’s explanation and called him a liar.

“He’s also a s a liar,” Smith said. “He’s also a liar. ‘Pardon the Interruption’ is the number one show on ESPN, spanning 20-plus (years). ‘First Take’ is the number one morning show, 13 years and counting. April will be 14 years. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton ain’t on this show. You lying.”

Drake Maye responds to Stephen A. Smith

Days after Smith attacked and apologized to Maye, the quarterback doubled down on his initial comments, saying that he pays attention to what’s happening inside the Patriots building and nothing else.

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

“I just worry about what people do in our building and organization, and people that I hold a lot of personal relationships with on their opinions, and value that,” Maye said. “So all that outside stuff, it is what it is. Just gotta be careful about what I say, and didn’t try to mean it disrespectfully.”

The Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. They will face the New York Giants on Monday, hoping to improve to 11-2 and continue their momentum in the 2025 season.